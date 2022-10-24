Ballot result delay for some London Marathon applicants due to technical ‘issue’

London Marathon hopefuls were kept waiting when an “issue” left them unable to find out if they had been lucky enough to be get a ballot place in the 2023 event.

More than 410,000 people who entered the ballot were told to expect an email with the result on Monday October 24.

Some were able to access their result but, on Monday afternoon, the London Marathon tweeted that it was trying to fix “an issue” which meant some applicants were not able to see their result when they clicked the link.

“We are aware of an issue that means some of you can’t currently access your ballot results. We’re working on a fix and will update you as soon as we can,” the tweet said.

“For the moment please wait until we have provided an update before trying to click through to your results. Apologies, TCSLM”

Global IT firm TCS (Tata Consultancy Services), which was formerly the event’s technology partner, became the London Marathon’s title partner for the 2022 race, as its partnership with Virgin Money ended.

The London Marathon will take place on April 23 next year as the event returns to its traditional spring slot after taking place in the autumn for the past three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ballot places are allocated at random and the majority of those who have applied will have either been disappointed or relieved to receive a rejection.

Those who are still keen to earn a London Marathon medal can apply for a charity place or take part in the virtual event which was launched in 2020 when only elite athletes competed in central London due to coronavirus.

Virtual participants can complete 26.2 miles on a course of their choice, anywhere in the world, within 24 hours of Sunday April 23 and finishers receive the same medal and New Balance T-shirt as participants in the mass event.

Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity is the TCS London Marathon’s charity of the year for 2023. Chef and keen runner Gordon Ramsay is captaining its team of fundraisers.

His daughter Tilly, who appeared on last year’s Strictly Come Dancing, will be among the charity’s runners on April 23.

“I’m nervous but so excited to take on the 2023 TCS London Marathon and I can’t think of a better cause to support. Plus, it’s the perfect reason to boss my dad around the kitchen, as I’ll really need to carb load for those long training runs,” she said.

“All joking aside, I know my dad will be the first person there to support me and cheer on all GOSH’s runners as we take on the TCS London Marathon. I can’t wait!”

Gordon Ramsay said he had visited GOSH with wife Tana many times, adding: “It holds a very special place in the hearts of the Ramsay family.

“We have met some incredible children and their families receiving world-class care – and we are proud to support their incredible work through our own foundation.

“I know what a difference the money raised will make. And, as a proud London Marathon finisher myself, I know that taking part is the experience of a lifetime!

“I can’t wait to cheer on Tilly, I’m so proud of her for taking on this huge challenge and I hope to support all of team GOSH along the way to feel fully motivated and raise lots of money to help this truly amazing organisation.”

GOSH Charity chief executive Louise Parkes urged anyone with a ballot place to consider running for the cause: “Join our team, and together we can make a transformational difference to children with cancer, and their families, during the most challenging time of their lives.”

Successful ballot applicants will be able to set up their own bespoke fundraising page through Enthuse, the official fundraising partner of London Marathon Events.

The 2022 TCS London Marathon saw 40,643 finishers in the mass event in central London and a further 8,518 in the virtual event.