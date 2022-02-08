Bamber Gascoigne’s wife pays tribute to ‘incredibly generous’ TV presenter

TV presenter and author Bamber Gascoigne has been remembered as “an incredibly generous man” by his wife following his death at the age of 87.

Gascoigne, best known as the original host of quiz show University Challenge, died at his home in Richmond after a short illness, the Grange Park Opera announced on behalf of his family.

During his career, the TV star also presented numerous documentary series and wrote several books.

His wife Christina, to whom he was married to for 55 years, said: “Bamber and I had a fantastic 62 years together, full of friends and adventures. We never had a quarrel, not even when I turned the car over while we were driving to India.

“He was an incredibly generous man and everything he did was pointed towards sharing the gifts of his own life with others – he was even instrumental in the creation of a new Thames boat: the skerry (a cross between the skiff and the wherry) so that schoolchildren could enjoy the river as much as he did.

“For 30 years, we swam in the river every day possible (only in the summer). He loved opera and was thrilled that he could have an opera house in the garden he inherited from his aunt, Mary Roxburghe.

“It was 50 years ago that he hosted University Challenge, but that is what everyone remembers – that, and his limitless thirst for knowledge, which he retained like a sponge.”

Gascoigne took on the role as the first quizmaster of University Challenge in 1962 until the end of its initial run in 1987.

Bamber Gascoigne was made a CBE in the 2018 Queen’s Birthday Honours, for services to the arts (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Archive)

Lines he often used became classic University Challenge catchphrases such as “Your starter for 10”, “Fingers on buzzers” and “I’ll have to hurry you”.

The quiz show was revived in 1994 with Jeremy Paxman as the quizmaster.

Figures from the worlds of broadcasting, theatre and screen have also paid tribute to Gascoigne.

Actor Stephen Fry, who competed on University Challenge in 1980 on behalf of Queen’s College, Cambridge, recalled how the presenter was “kind and warm” to the “nervous” students on the show.

In 1984, Gascoigne was famously played by Griff Rhys Jones in a sketch for the comedy series The Young Ones.

In a tweet, Fry said: “Such an elegant, intelligent man. And he was charming about Griff’s recreation of him as Bambi in The Young Ones too.”

Sherlock star Mark Gatiss also portrayed Gascoigne in the 2006 film Starter For 10, which follows a student winning a place on a University Challenge quiz team.

Peter Gwyn, the current executive producer of University Challenge, said Gascoigne’s role in the quiz show had helped establish it as “the institution it is now”.

“Everyone on the University Challenge team has been deeply saddened to hear of Bamber’s death, and our thoughts and sympathy go to his family and friends,” he said.

“Bamber was unlike anyone else on television when the programme started back in 1962 – he was utterly charming, erudite and, at times, seemingly omniscient, and his 25 years spent presenting the programme established it firmly as the institution it is now.

“He was a unique presence in British broadcasting and he’ll be very sadly missed.”