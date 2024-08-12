Banksy artwork showing piranhas in a police box moved to keep it safe

A Banksy artwork of piranhas in a police sentry box has been taken from near London’s Old Bailey court to keep it safe.

The mysterious artist’s seventh animal-themed design of recent days – painted with what appears to be translucent spray paint to give the effect of a giant fish tank – appeared on Ludgate Hill before being taped off by the local council.

The glass-paned box will be kept temporarily by the City of London Corporation’s offices, a walk of less than 15 minutes from the previous location.

A spokesman for the authority said on Monday: “We have moved the artwork to Guildhall Yard to ensure it is properly protected and open for the public to view safely.

“A permanent home for the piece will be decided in due course.”

On Sunday, Banksy confirmed he was behind the work.

The next day, a crowd of people stood around taking photographs of the fish tank-themed piece as workmen in high-visibility jackets cordoned it off.

In the historic Old Bailey courts, Judge Mark Lucraft KC discharged a jury after it failed to reach a verdict in a death by careless driving trial, and suggested the jurors might enjoy the warm weather with a visit to the nearby Banksy instead.

City of London Police Detective Chief Inspector Andy Spooner previously said his force is “aware of criminal damage” to a police box, and is “liaising” with the local authority which owns it.

On Monday, a rhinoceros looking as if it was climbing on top of a car became the eighth artwork unveiled in London.

Over the last eight days, the Bristol street artist has posted an image of an artwork each day.

His first piece depicted a goat, followed by silhouettes of elephants, monkeys, a wolf, pelicans, a cat and fish, which have popped up in locations across London.