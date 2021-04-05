Barber opens at 6am amid rush for haircuts as Scotland’s lockdown eases

A barber reopened at 6am on Monday to welcome back customers as further coronavirus restrictions were lifted in Scotland

Tony Mann planned the early start at his barber shop in Giffnock, East Renfrewshire, to enable people to get their hair cut for the first time in months.

It was the beginning of a busy day for the four barbers working, with 96 customers booked in on April 5, and the shop open until 8pm.

When he reopened in July last year after the first lockdown, Mr Mann opened at midnight and worked for 24 hours.

He decided not to do the same this time but was excited to be welcoming back customers to Tony Mann’s Barber Shop.

Mr Mann said: “It’s been four months since the last day we cut hair so the feeling today is slight anxiety and slight worry, like ‘is everything going to go to plan?’, but I’m also feeling really excited and happy because my shop is open again.

“We start at 6am and finish at 8pm. I didn’t fancy doing another 24-hour shift this time but we’re open long enough. Last time we did 24 hours but what I’ve come to realise is doing shifts like that is not good for you.”

Barber with customer (PA Wire)

He said customers have been delighted to be able to book haircuts again.

Mr Mann said: “It’s mental health, getting a haircut and making yourself feel good is a big part of life, and if you can’t make yourself feel good and you only get it from a small variety of places then you’re not going to be in a particularly good place.”

His brother Maxx Mann was one of the first people in Scotland to get a haircut on Monday and was delighted with the result.

He said: “It’s a good feeling. It’s been a long few months but it’s always worth the wait if you know you’re coming for Tony to cut your hair.

“I usually get my hair cut once every week or once every 10 days so to go months and months without isn’t ideal, I’m sure the general public probably feel the same.”