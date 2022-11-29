Basu condemns ‘horrific’ government rhetoric on migrants

Britain’s most senior police officer of colour has condemned the “horrific” rhetoric being used by senior politicians of Asian heritage in relation to migrants.

Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner Neil Basu said he found some of the commentary coming from the Home Office “inexplicable” comparing it to Enoch Powell’s infamous “rivers of blood” speech.

In an interview with Channel 4 News, Mr Basu, a former head of counter terrorism policing, also disclosed that police had investigated a number of “disgusting” and credible threats against the Duchess of Sussex.

As he prepared to step down after 30 years in the Met, Mr Basu – who said he was proud to be “woke” – said he believed his outspoken views had cost him further promotion in the police.

Asked about comments by Home Secretary Suella Braverman – who is of Indian heritage – saying that it was her “dream” to see asylum seekers removed to Rwanda, he drew a comparison to Mr Powell’s “rivers of blood” speech criticising mass immigration into the UK.

“I find some of the commentary coming out of the Home Office inexplicable,” said Mr Basu, whose father was from India.

“It is unbelievable to hear a succession of very powerful politicians who look like this talking in language that my father would have remembered from 1968. It’s horrific.”

He added: “I was born in 1968. The ‘rivers of blood’ speech happened in the constituency next to where my parents lived and made their life hell. A mixed-race couple walking through the streets in the 1960s. Stoned.”

“I speak about race because I know something about race because I’m a 54-year-old mixed race man.”

Mr Powell’s 1968 address in Birmingham was widely blamed for heightening racial tensions at the time.