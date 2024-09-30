BBC apologises to Abbington over Strictly as Pernice cleared of abuse claims

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice is “relieved” that he has been cleared of claims that he was physically aggressive towards his former partner Amanda Abbington, as the BBC apologised to her, saying it had “upheld some, but not all, of the complaints made”.

Sherlock actress Abbington, who pulled out of the BBC One show last year citing “personal reasons”, later claimed she was subjected to a “toxic environment” and “inappropriate, mean, nasty bullying”.

A spokeswoman for Pernice welcomed the review, saying they are “pleased that this six-month review has not found any evidence of threatening or abusive behaviour by Giovanni”.

“Giovanni is relieved that the overwhelming majority of allegations put to the BBC have not been upheld and looks forward to continuing his work on Dancing With The Stars in Italy this season,” she added.

There were no findings relating to physical aggression, but complaints of swearing and giving negative feedback were upheld, the PA news agency understands.

PA understands that 11 out of the 17 allegations levelled at Pernice were thrown out.

The review into Abbington’s complaints about Pernice was launched earlier this year.

Pernice, who is not part of this year’s Strictly professional dancing line-up and has since joined an Italian dance show, Ballando con le Stelle, always rejected the allegations.

The BBC said on Monday: “We have assessed the complaints and we have upheld some, but not all, of the complaints made.

“We want to apologise to Amanda Abbington and to thank her for coming forward and taking part. We know this would not have been an easy thing to do.

“At the time, although the production team took steps to address the issues as they understood them, ultimately these were not enough.

“This is why the measures we have taken to further strengthen our existing protocols are so important.”

A written statement from Abbington said it “was not an easy thing to do” to come forward, and she has been “accused of being a liar, a troublemaker and of being ‘mad and unstable’” and that she and her children had been threatened.

Abbington said: “Despite this vile abuse, I’ve never regretted coming forward, and today’s apology from the BBC is a vindication of my complaint.

“It’s not just a vindication for me, it’s a vindication for the other people who have contacted me since I made my complaint to express concerns about their own experiences on Strictly Come Dancing.

“I hope those who have felt unable to speak out now will be more confident that they will be listened to and believed.”

She added that she is “considering” meeting senior management, after this was offered to her.

Abbington also said: “This apology means a great deal to me. So too does the fact that the BBC have acknowledged the steps that were put in place to support and protect me and past contestants were ‘not enough’.

“What matters most now is that lessons have been learned and that the BBC makes the changes they’ve promised, to ensure others don’t experience the same ordeal that I and others like me did.”

BBC chief content officer Charlotte Moore said she could not go into detail because of “confidentiality of a complaints process”, during an interview with BBC News.

She added: “Of course, we’re also trying to balance that with the desire to be open and to be transparent about the way our complaints processes work, and obviously in this case, there’s been lots of media speculation and lots of interest.

“So I think it’s really important that we’re as open and transparent as we can be about that process, which is why we’ve issued the statement.”

The show returned on September 14 for its 20th anniversary with a new cast of celebrities and some changes, including the presence of chaperones “at all times” during rehearsals.

The BBC statement also said it has taken “extensive steps to enhance our duty of care for everyone on the show”, which include regular welfare meetings, 15 training room observers in place for rehearsals, the offer of a pre-series psychological review, and workshops for talent and crew on appropriate behaviour.

It added: “Building on previous protocols, there is a formal exit interview process for all involved as they leave the show, which will be logged and documented.

“These new measures build on longstanding processes and procedures on the show. We will always look at whether there is more we should do.”

The BBC also thanked “a number of individuals” who contribute to the probe, which the corporation said took “time due to its complex nature and our desire to ensure a rigorous and robust process was undertaken”.

Irish TV presenter and former Love Island host Laura Whitmore previously said she spoke to the Strictly review team, and said she was subjected to “inappropriate behaviour”.

She was partnered with Pernice in 2016, and was eliminated seventh that year.

Italian dancer Pernice, who has also fronted a travel show with Strictly judge Anton Du Beke for the BBC, won the competition with former EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, who was the show’s first deaf contestant, in 2021.