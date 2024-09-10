BBC chairman admits Huw Edwards ‘damaged’ reputation of corporation

BBC chairman Samir Shah has admitted that disgraced former newsreader Huw Edwards “damaged” the reputation of the corporation.

Director-general Tim Davie and Mr Shah were questioned before the House of Lords’ Communications and Digital Committee on their future strategy, as well as the broadcaster’s funding model amid a decline in licence fee payers.

Mr Davie also gave an update on recovering an estimated £200,000 in pay from disgraced former newsreader Huw Edwards.

When asked about the situation, Mr Shah told the committee: “There’s nothing more important than public trust in the BBC, and we are custodians of that trust and what Huw Edwards did damaged the reputation and the trust for BBC so we take that very seriously indeed.

“I should say, it was a shock to discover, when it was announced, when he was charged, that he had led this double life. On the face of it, a trusted news presenter, but hidden, secretly, he was this figure who did the most appalling things. I mean, let’s never forget the victims.”

He added that he “knew him”, having overseen current affairs at the BBC decades ago, and other staff who worked with him “feel angry and betrayed” by Edwards.

Mr Shah added: “I asked him, as Tim, to give me an account of the decisions they took in the course of that year. We then reviewed those decisions, and we believe, as Tim has said, and we said in our statement that the decisions Tim and his team took were made in good faith.

“These were very complicated decisions, and given the evidence available to them at the time, they made reasonable decisions based on the evidence. So we supported it, and we continue to support it.”

The BBC admitted it was informed that the former TV presenter had been arrested in November but continued to employ him for around five months until he left on medical advice.

He continued to be paid a salary during this period, which the BBC has been attempting to get back following his conviction for making indecent images of children.

Mr Davie said: “We’ve made the formal request, and I can’t go into too much detail, but discussions are under way, but I’ve got no further news, apart from the BBC’s position is clear, the money should be returned, and we made the request.”

When asked if he set a deadline, he said: “I don’t believe we set a deadline… but we do expect to make progress and get an answer.”

Mr Davie also said the BBC will “explore” the legal process if Edwards refuses.

Edwards, 63, pleaded guilty in July to charges of having indecent images of children, with seven of the 41 being of the most serious type, after he resigned from the corporation in April.

During his four decades at the corporation, Edwards was among the broadcasting teams leading coverage of historic events including the late Queen’s funeral in 2022 and most recently the coronation of the King in May 2023.

Edwards also announced the late Queen’s death on the BBC in September 2022.