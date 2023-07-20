20 July 2023

BBC local journalism strike to hit by-elections coverage

By The Newsroom
20 July 2023

BBC journalists are launching a fresh strike in a dispute over cuts to local radio.

Members of the National Union of Journalists will walk out at 11am for 24 hours, which the union said will hit coverage of Thursday’s three parliamentary by-elections.

Picket lines will be mounted outside local radio stations across England.

With an election around the corner, holding local politicians to account is more important than ever. Let’s protect and promote BBC Local, not eviscerate it

The union said it is receiving huge public support for its campaign.

Paul Siegert, NUJ national broadcasting organiser, said: “This strike action will again have a huge impact on BBC Local output, with many stations and programmes expected to be off air.

“NUJ members would much rather be working in newsrooms on Thursday and Friday, but the BBC’s damaging plans for job cuts, slashing local radio and changing ways of working remain deeply unpopular.

“We believe there are ways to protect and promote digital investment without cutting much-loved and valued local radio content.

“With an election around the corner, holding local politicians to account is more important than ever.

“Let’s protect and promote BBC Local, not eviscerate it.”

Those taking strike action work in local radio, regional TV and online in England.

The journalists have also been on a work to rule as part of their dispute.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

GB News’ Dan Wootton brands social media a 'cesspit' as he denies criminal allegations made against him

news

'We're going to throw absolutely everything at it!' says Ben Stokes ahead of 4th Ashes Test

cricket

The weather in London today, Wednesday July 19

news