BBC says it has given ‘careful consideration’ to Israel-Hamas conflict coverage

The BBC said it has given “careful consideration” to all aspects of its coverage of the Israel-Hamas conflict following complaints it has been biased against both Israel and Palestinians.

In a statement responding to the complaints, the BBC said: “Careful consideration has been given to all aspects of our coverage to ensure that we report on developments accurately and with due impartiality in line with the BBC editorial guidelines, which are publicly available.”

The statement, published on the BBC website, added: “We understand that this is an extremely worrying time for people not only in the region, but also in the UK and around the world, and we have reflected this in our coverage.

The huge loss of civilian life on both sides makes this a shocking and difficult story to cover.

“BBC News has provided our global audiences with coverage and first-hand testimony of the atrocities committed by Hamas and the suffering in Gaza.

“We have made clear the devastating human cost to civilians living in Israel and Gaza, and the unprecedented nature of what has happened.

Speaking about its decision not to describe Hamas as a terrorist organisation, it added: “The BBC, along with many other UK and global news organisations, does use the word ‘terrorist’, but attributes it.

“We have made clear to our audiences that Hamas is proscribed as a terrorist organisation by the UK and other governments.”

The broadcasting company said BBC News has examined the history and complexities of the conflict and its reporting has included opinions that come from all sides.

The numbers of complaints to the BBC are in the higher hundreds, not in the thousands, and there is a handful of numbers difference between the complaints totals for perceived Israeli and Palestinian bias, the PA news agency understands.