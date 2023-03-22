BBC series This Is Going to Hurt and The Responder lead Bafta TV nominations

BBC series This Is Going to Hurt and The Responder lead the nominations at the Bafta television and craft awards with six each.

The broadcaster was the clear leader with a total of 81 nominations across both TV and craft categories, while Channel 4 was second with 33, Netflix has 24 and ITV 19.

Dark medical comedy This Is Going To Hurt has among its nominations Ben Whishaw for leading actor and a nod for best mini-series.

Whishaw will go up against Cillian Murphy for Peaky Blinders, Gary Oldman for Slow Horses, Taron Egerton for Black Bird, Chaske Spencer for The English and Martin Freeman for The Responder.

The Responder’s nominations also include supporting actor for Josh Finan, supporting actress for Adelayo Adedayo and drama series.

Bad Sisters, The Crown, The English and Slow Horses received five nominations each.

The Crown’s nominations include leading actress for Imelda Staunton playing the Queen and supporting actor for Salim Daw as Mohamed Al-Fayed.

Channel 4’s strong showing – including nods for its reboot of Friday Night Live, Derry Girls and Taskmaster – comes after the Government’s plans to sell the broadcaster were scrapped.

Good Morning Britain on ITV secured a nomination in the news coverage category for presenter Susanna Reid’s interview with Boris Johnson.

BBC One’s hit mystery show The Traitors, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, was also recognised in the reality and constructed factual category, alongside Freddie Flintoff’s Field Of Dreams on the same channel.

Jane Millichip, chief executive of Bafta, said: “Huge congratulations to all our nominees.

“Today a record number of entries in television and craft resulted in 128 nominations, demonstrating fantastic strength and depth in programming and talent in 2022.

“We are also delighted to launch a brilliant new TV awards partnership with P&O Cruises, who will not only be our partners on this extraordinary celebration of creative excellence, they will also be providing valuable support for our remit as a leading arts charity.”

This year’s Bafta TV ceremony will be hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan on May 14.

The Bafta Television Craft Awards will take place on April 23.