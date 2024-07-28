BBC warn staff with ‘celebrity status’ about abusing power in updated guidelines

Updated BBC guidelines on relationships in the workplace have warned staff that using “celebrity status” to influence people to make a decision in your favour is an “abuse of power”.

The Managing Personal Relationships at Work Policy also gives examples to staff of what to be on the look out for including “signs or evidence of potential grooming”.

The document advise employees to raise concerns if they hear about “rumours or evidence of a potential relationship involving an imbalance of power”, “coercive behaviour” or “inappropriate gifts,” and report them, or discuss them with a line manager.

The March 2024 revision, which was revealed in the Sunday Times this weekend, follows BBC news presenter Huw Edwards facing allegations of payments to a young person for explicit images.

It says “being associated with or working for the BBC may give you a public platform, followers on social media, a fan base, or influence in public life”, and “you must not misuse or abuse the power, influence or status you have attained as a result of your association” with the corporation.

The guidelines are regularly updated with the previous update taking place in 2020.

It lists abuses of power, for people in public facing roles or with “celebrity status”, as sexual harassment, bullying and “unreasonable demands”, grooming “inside or outside the BBC with the intention of personal favours, relationships or to harm to others,” and influencing “others to make a decision in your favour”.

Edwards, who had helmed major royal and political events at the corporation and been outspoken about dealing with mental health issues, resigned in April with the BBC saying he left “on the basis of medical advice from his doctors”.

The BBC apologised to the family of the young person, who said last year via lawyers that nothing inappropriate or unlawful happened with Edwards, at the centre of the furore in February for not escalating their complaint “quickly enough”.

Last year, the corporation launched an investigation into comedian Russell Brand’s behaviour while he was working on its programmes, including his BBC Radio 2 show.

Brand has strongly denied allegations of rape, assault and emotional abuse following a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches, which was released in September.

The publishing of a report by an independent inquiry into veteran hip hop DJ and radio presenter Tim Westwood, who left BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 1Xtra in 2013 after nearly 20 years, was delayed earlier this month.

Westwood has been accused of sexual misconduct and predatory behaviour, which he strongly denies, and refuted all accusations of wrongdoing.

There has also been ongoing furore over concerns raised by former contestants on the BBC show Strictly Come Dancing, which director-general Tim Davie apologised for earlier this week.

When asked about if the updated guidelines were made with regards to recent events including allegations against Edwards, a BBC spokeswoman said: “The BBC is a modern and inclusive organisation and we work hard to create a culture where everyone can thrive professionally and produce their best work.

“We take all forms of bullying, harassment and misconduct incredibly seriously, and we’ve made great strides in recent years to update and improve our policies.”

A new body CIISA (Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority) was recently launched to tackle bullying and harassment in the entertainment industry, and has been supported by actresses including Carey Mulligan and Keira Knightley.