Beacons lit around the UK to mark the Queen’s 70-year reign
By UK Newsroom
Thousands of beacons are being lit up across the UK and the Commonwealth to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
The monarch herself started the process by illuminating the Commonwealth of Nations Globe at Windsor Castle, which sent a river of light to Buckingham Palace, where the Duke of Cambridge watched as the Tree of Trees sculpture was bathed in light.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox