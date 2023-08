Belfast preacher claims comments at Pride event were ‘taken out of context’

A Belfast preacher has said comments he made at a Pride event were “taken out of context”.

Ryan Williamson, of Salvation On The Streets, has been preaching in the city centre for the last five years.

Speaking in Royal Avenue ahead of the Pride parade on Saturday, he was recorded saying: “Homosexuals have become so brazen that they wanted to rape the righteous, and that’s what is happening today – they want to rape our children, they want to rape our country, they want to pillage and they want to pilfer, all in the name of love.

“We need to stand up against the sin of homosexuality.”

Of course I don't believe that homosexuals rape kids

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said officers at the scene “gathered evidence on body-worn video”, and that they are looking at the actions and behaviour of a number of individuals as part of their investigation.

Mr Williamson said an 18-second clip does not portray his message.

He told the BBC’s Stephen Nolan Show that he believes God has called him to “speak out against the evil of the homosexual ideology and agenda”.

“I have spoken to many homosexual people, I have many homosexual friends, I don’t not love people – I love them, but I love God more, and I love the truth more, so I tell them the truth.”

Questioned about his comments at Belfast Pride, Mr Williamson said: “Of course I don’t believe that homosexuals rape kids. I believe what the rape is is the rape of our children’s identity.

Challenged that that was not what he said, he countered: “It’s what I meant.”

He went on: “They’ve caught my words, an 18-second clip … but we’ll be putting the full message up to let people know on our Facebook page, Salvation On The Streets.”

“There is a pretext to vilify Christians and to vilify preachers.

“Police and the council and others have been weaponised against me by the homosexual community … I have been arrested over the head of them taking things out of context, so I’m saying that what I mean is that kids are being indoctrinated by a militant homosexual agenda, it’s the rape of their identity, our biblical morality and Christian heritage is being raped from our country.”

On Monday, Belfast Pride co-chairman John O’Doherty said the “language used was entirely unacceptable”.

Alliance Party councillor Micky Murray also expressed his concern, and said he will be meeting senior police on Wednesday to discuss the matter.

“Belfast Pride is the biggest, brightest, most inclusive parade in our city. So, it was utterly depressing to hear the hateful messages being preached by people who proclaim to be Christians on Saturday.

“In my view, what was being preached constituted a hate crime and members of the public were visibly and audibly outraged by it,” he said.

Thousands of people took part in Belfast Pride on Saturday, including more than 250 different groups, an increase of 25% on last year.

The theme for Belfast Pride 2023 was Stand By Your Trans, and the parade was led by trans, non-binary and gender diverse people.