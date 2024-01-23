Bereaved families: How is Leitch still in a job after Covid admissions?

A woman who lost her brother to Covid-19 has questioned why the national clinical director Jason Leitch is “still in a job” after it emerged he deleted WhatsApp messages and gave Humza Yousaf advice on how to remain exempt from mask-wearing rules.

Professor Jason Leitch, on Tuesday, told the UK Covid-19 Inquiry that he deleted WhatsApp messages in line with the Scottish Government’s policy on the use and retention of informal messaging.

The inquiry also heard that, in November 2021, Mr Leitch gave current First Minister Mr Yousaf, who at the time was health secretary, advice on how to remain exempt from wearing a mask at a function, by holding a drink.

Speaking at a press conference outside the inquiry venue at Edinburgh International Conference Centre, Caroleanne Stewart, of Scottish Covid Bereaved, questioned why Mr Leitch was “still in a job”.

Ms Stewart, whose brother died from Covid-19 in 2020, told journalists: “I would just like to say he (Prof Leitch) was a very confident man, but when he left, he wasn’t so confident because he was caught out, not only by King’s Counsel and the judge, and we are very grateful for that.

“I would like him to be answering: why are people still dying from Covid in hospitals (and) in care settings?

“If he’s still in that job, let him answer that question: what is he doing now to stop the death from Covid-19?”

Ms Stewart said it was “heart-breaking” to hear the revelations in Tuesday’s evidence.

I trusted them, I felt him and Nicola Sturgeon were honest and trying to be open with us and to find out that was all just a facade, I don't understand how they can hold their head up high

She added: “I was once one of the ones sat at home, listening to the podium every morning and saying: ‘Oh my god, thank god we’re not in England’.

“I trusted them, I felt him and Nicola Sturgeon were honest and trying to be open with us and to find out that was all just a facade, I don’t understand how they can hold their head up high.

“I don’t understand how they are still in a job. That’s our money. We voted (for) these people and they shouldn’t be there, none of them should be there.”

The Scottish Covid Bereaved group is represented by solicitor Aamer Anwar, who also gave a statement.

He said: “We appreciate in recent days there are those who have developed selective amnesia on the promises made by the Scottish Government, but there is no conspiracy, no smear, it is by her own words that the former first minister Nicola Sturgeon is being judged.

“Let me make it clear, we act without fear or favour, the bereaved fight to give the many thousands who lost their lives to covid a voice, and to ensure that there is a legacy, that can only happen if they have the truth.”

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.