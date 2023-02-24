24 February 2023

Bernard Ingham, press secretary to Margaret Thatcher, dies aged 90

By The Newsroom
24 February 2023

Sir Bernard Ingham, the long-standing press secretary to Margaret Thatcher, has died after a short illness, his family said.

The former journalist, who was 90, died with his family around him on Friday lunchtime, a statement said.

His son John said: “To the wider world he is known as Margaret Thatcher’s chief press secretary, a formidable operator in the political and Whitehall jungles.

“But to me he was my dad – and a great dad at that. He was a fellow football fan and an adoring grandfather and great grandfather. My family will miss him greatly.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Pakistani brothers freed from Guantanamo Bay after 20 years

world news

Prince of Wales leads tributes to ‘legend’ John Motson after death aged 77

news

Tributes paid as legendary BBC football commentator John 'Motty' Motson dies aged 77

football