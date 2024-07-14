Beverly Hills, 90210 star Shannen Doherty dies aged 53

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Shannen Doherty has died at the age of 53 after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, her publicist has said.

The actress shot to fame in the hit 1990s teenage drama alongside co-star Jason Priestley when they played twins Brenda and Brandon Walsh who move to Beverly Hills from middle America.

Doherty went on to feature in a host of other projects, including playing Prue Halliwell in US TV series Charmed.

Her publicist, Leslie Sloane, said in a statement: “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty.

“On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease.

“The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie.

“The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”

The actress’s cancer had gone into remission but in 2020 she announced that it had returned the previous year.

She described it to US breakfast show Good Morning America at the time as a “bitter pill to swallow”.

Last year, Doherty started a memoir podcast, titled Let’s Be Clear, in which she spoke about her ongoing experience of stage four breast cancer and her decades-long career in Hollywood.

She also spoke of the lessons she had learned from relationships following her divorce from her third husband, photographer Kurt Iswarienko, in April 2023.

Doherty had previously married American actor Ashley Hamilton and professional poker player Rick Salomon.

Beverly Hills, 90210, which ran for 10 series from 1990 to 2000, made household names of Doherty and Priestley, as well as their co-stars including Luke Perry, Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green.

Later in her career, Doherty competed in Dancing With The Stars, the American version of Strictly Come Dancing, in 2010.