Biden agrees with Irish premier’s call for Gaza ceasefire ‘as soon as possible’

Joe Biden has agreed with Leo Varadkar’s calls for a ceasefire in Gaza “as soon as possible”, and that a two-state solution is the only way to achieve a lasting peace.

Mr Varadkar also called on the US to push for peace in the Middle East as had been done in Northern Ireland as he began a series of high-profile events in Washington DC on Friday.

The St Patrick’s Day traditional trip to the US capital is split this year, meaning that Mr Varadkar will meet with Mr Biden on Friday at the White House and again on Sunday for the shamrock bowl ceremony.

In brief comments to the media moments before a high-profile bilateral in the White House for St Patrick’s Day, Mr Varadkar said he was “keen to talk” about the situation in Gaza.

“You’ll know my view that we need to have a ceasefire as soon as possible to get food and medicine in, get the hostages out,” the Taoiseach said in the Oval Office.

“We need to talk about how we can make that happen and move towards a two-state solution, which I think is the only way we’ll have lasting peace and security.”

Mr Biden said “I agree” in response to Mr Varadkar’s comments on a ceasefire and again to the two-state solution.

After the meeting, Mr Varadkar was asked whether the military support the US is offering Israel would continue: “The president was very clear that the US would continue to support Israel and to assist Israel to defend itself.

“So I don’t think that’s going to change, but I think none of us like to see American weapons being used the way they are, the way they are being used at the moment is not self defence.”

Mr Varadkar said he also raised the return of the powersharing institutions in Northern Ireland and economic ties between the US and Ireland during the meeting.

Mr Biden also thanked Ireland for its “unwavering” assistance for Ukraine in the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “onslaught, the savagery with which he’s attacking Ukrainians”.

When asked by reporters whether he would come back to Ireland, Mr Biden said: “I always want to come back to Ireland.”

On Friday morning at a breakfast event with Kamala Harris, Mr Varadkar commended the US vice president for calling for a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave.

“I believe you, Madam Vice President, showed great courage and leadership in recent weeks, when you spoke publicly in favour of a ceasefire in Gaza.

“I’m sure it can’t have been easy, but it was the right thing to do and your words echoed all over the world.”

Evoking the role the US played in brokering the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland, Mr Varadkar said that the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza “will haunt us all for years to come”.

“In Ireland, we know how quickly atrocities can lead to calls for vengeance, to creating new cycles of hatred and bitterness. But we also know that the cycle can be broken and that new hope can replace old hatreds,” Mr Varadkar said in Washington DC on Friday.

“The United States helped us to find peace, now let us work together to build just and lasting peace in the Middle East for Israel, Palestine and its Arab neighbours.

“We know from our own story that finding peace can be a long and painful process, and it takes time to build trust and build relationships. American politicians on both sides of the aisle helped to encourage and nurture these relationships in Northern Ireland over many decades, and we thank you all so much for that.”

This government of Prime Minister Netanyahu is on the wrong side of history, completely

Mary Robinson called on Mr Varadkar to urge the US to end its military and financial support for Israel and not on the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

“Yes the humanitarian situation is utterly catastrophic and dire, reducing a people to famine, undermining all our values, but the message I want to deliver on behalf of the Elders is a direct message to our Taoiseach Leo Varadkar,” the former Irish president and chair of The Elders group said on RTE Radio on Friday.

She said that Mr Varadkar should not spend “too much time” during his meeting with Mr Biden on the humanitarian situation and instead deliver a “direct” political message.

“The United States can influence Israel by not continuing to provide arms, it has provided a lot of the arms, bombs that have been used on the Palestinian people and he’s continuing to do that and he’s also providing money.

“This government of Prime Minister Netanyahu is on the wrong side of history, completely, is making the United States complicit in reducing a people to famine – making the world complicit.

“Leo Varadkar has access today to President Biden. He must use this completely politically at all levels with the speaker of the House with everyone, to make it clear that Israel depends on the United States for military aid and for money, that’s what will change everything.”

Since Mr Varadkar began his US trip on Monday, he has spoken several times about how he will use the special platform of the St Patrick’s Day visit to press Mr Biden to back a ceasefire in Gaza, while also thanking the US for its leadership in support for Ukraine.

He said that the highlight of his trip so far was seeing Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly jointly address the Ireland Funds gala in Boston.