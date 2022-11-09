Biden hails Democrats’ ‘strong night’ but acknowledges concerns
By The Newsroom
“While the press and the pundits were predicting a giant red wave, it didn’t happen,” he said at the White House in his first public remarks since voting ended.
Democrats may still lose control of at least one chamber of Congress, and Mr Biden acknowledged that Americans remain dissatisfied with the country’s direction.
I get it
“The voters were also clear that they’re still frustrated,” he said.
“I get it.”
