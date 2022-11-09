09 November 2022

Biden hails Democrats’ ‘strong night’ but acknowledges concerns

By The Newsroom
09 November 2022

US President Joe Biden has said that “Democrats had a strong night” in the midterm elections.

“While the press and the pundits were predicting a giant red wave, it didn’t happen,” he said at the White House in his first public remarks since voting ended.

Democrats may still lose control of at least one chamber of Congress, and Mr Biden acknowledged that Americans remain dissatisfied with the country’s direction.

I get it

“The voters were also clear that they’re still frustrated,” he said.

“I get it.”

