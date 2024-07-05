05 July 2024

Biden praises ‘special’ UK relationship as he congratulates Starmer on victory

By The Newsroom
05 July 2024

US President Joe Biden has congratulated Sir Keir Starmer and said he looks forward to “further strengthening the special relationship” with the UK.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Biden said: “Congratulations to Prime Minister Keir Starmer on becoming Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

“I look forward to our shared work in support of freedom and democracy around the world, and to further strengthening the special relationship between our two countries.”

Sir Keir Starmer took the keys to Downing Street on Friday after voters handed Labour a landslide victory in the General Election, ending the party’s 14-year hiatus from power.

He will take over from Rishi Sunak, who will vacate No 10 after the Conservatives suffered a crushing defeat.

Just days after his appointment, Sir Keir will be propelled onto the international stage, jetting to Washington DC for the Nato leaders’ summit, where discussions will include support for Ukraine.

The Labour leader may hold bilateral meetings with both President Biden and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky.

Democrat Biden is trying to secure a second term in power, with the 2024 election set for Tuesday, November 5.

Joe Biden has said he is looking forward to working with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer ((James Manning/Christopher Furlong/PA)

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Starmer sweeps to power as Truss is biggest scalp in Tory bloodbath

news

Sunak shoulders the burden for crushing Tory defeat as his party debates future

news

Labour sweeps to victory in Scotland as SNP set for period of ‘soul searching’

news