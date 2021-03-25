Biden says it is his ‘expectation’ to run again for president

Biden
Biden (AP)
By The Newsroom
18:22pm, Thu 25 Mar 2021
President Joe Biden says it is his “expectation” that he will run for re-election in 2024.

President Biden is 78 years old and already the oldest president to hold office.

US Election 2020 (PA Wire)

He would be 82 at the start of a second term.

President Biden was asked at the first news conference of his presidency whether he thought he could face a rematch against Donald Trump.

President Biden scoffed at the question, adding: “Oh, I don’t even think about it. I have no idea.”

