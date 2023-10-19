19 October 2023

Birmingham battles patchy showers and cool temperatures, Thursday October 19

By AI Newsroom
19 October 2023

In Birmingham, this morning will be mild with an average temperature of 14°C and no rain expected. The afternoon will bring a slight increase in temperature to 15°C, along with scattered showers.

Tomorrow morning will be slightly cooler with an average temperature of 13°C and more significant rainfall. The afternoon will see the temperature drop further to 10°C, with continued scattered showers.

Over the next few days, the general trend will be cooler temperatures ranging from a minimum of 10°C to a maximum of 11°C. Scattered showers will continue to be a common feature throughout this period.

