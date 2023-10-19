Birmingham battles patchy showers and cool temperatures, Thursday October 19
By AI Newsroom
In Birmingham, this morning will be mild with an average temperature of 14°C and no rain expected. The afternoon will bring a slight increase in temperature to 15°C, along with scattered showers.
Tomorrow morning will be slightly cooler with an average temperature of 13°C and more significant rainfall. The afternoon will see the temperature drop further to 10°C, with continued scattered showers.
Over the next few days, the general trend will be cooler temperatures ranging from a minimum of 10°C to a maximum of 11°C. Scattered showers will continue to be a common feature throughout this period.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox