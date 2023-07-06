Birmingham Daily Weather Forecast
The day kicks off with cloudy skies this morning. The temperature will start at a cool 11°C. As the day progresses, we will see sunny spells as the temperature rises, reaching a maximum of 21°C this afternoon. There's a chance of scattered showers, so keep your umbrella close by.
Tomorrow morning, it will be warmer than today, with the temperature beginning at 12°C. The sun will come out strong, making for clear skies. As the day develops, the afternoon will continue to be sunny, with the temperature reaching a high of 26°C. It's going to be a bright and dry day with no rain in the forecast. Temperatures will range from a low of 11°C to a high of 26°C.
In the next couple of days, expect some moderate rain and cloudy skies. The mornings will start off at a rather warm 16°C becoming cooler as the day progresses, reaching a maximum temperature of about 25°C. There will be some showers spread throughout the day so it wouldn't hurt to keep that raincoat ready. The temperature will vary, with a minimum of 16°C and a maximum of 25°C.
