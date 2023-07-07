Birmingham Daily Weather Forecast
Today, the morning starts with a sunny disposition and a brisk 12°C. As the day progresses, expect more sunshine as the temperature steadily climbs, reaching a maximum of 27°C in the late afternoon. The air will feel dry and warm.
Tomorrow morning will be a contrast to today with scattered showers predicted. The early temperature will be a milder 16°C, slowly rising to 24°C by the afternoon. Despite the rain, the maximum temperature will cap at 24°C, making it cooler than today.
In the next few days, the trend leans towards possible scattered showers with a blend of cloudy with sunny spells. Morning temperatures will hover around a cool 14°C, whereas afternoons will be warmer hitting 22°C at maximum. The temperature range in coming days will vary between a minimum of 13°C and a peak of 22°C.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox