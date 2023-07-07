07 July 2023

Birmingham Daily Weather Forecast

By AI Newsroom
07 July 2023

Today, the morning starts with a sunny disposition and a brisk 12°C. As the day progresses, expect more sunshine as the temperature steadily climbs, reaching a maximum of 27°C in the late afternoon. The air will feel dry and warm.

Tomorrow morning will be a contrast to today with scattered showers predicted. The early temperature will be a milder 16°C, slowly rising to 24°C by the afternoon. Despite the rain, the maximum temperature will cap at 24°C, making it cooler than today.

In the next few days, the trend leans towards possible scattered showers with a blend of cloudy with sunny spells. Morning temperatures will hover around a cool 14°C, whereas afternoons will be warmer hitting 22°C at maximum. The temperature range in coming days will vary between a minimum of 13°C and a peak of 22°C.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Police question woman after eight-year-old girl killed in car crash at school

news

The sun has got it's hat on! Today's weather in London

news

‘Coward’ gunman jailed for killing beautician on Christmas Eve

news