Today's weather in Birmingham
Today starts off with scattered showers and a cool temperature of 11°C in the morning. Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will increase to a comfortable 20°C. Despite this rise, don't forget your umbrellas as the possibility of scattered showers will persist throughout the day.
Come tomorrow morning, similar conditions will persist with a morning temperature a bit milder than today at 13°C. The scattered showers from today will gradually give way to cloudiness. By the afternoon, expect a slight dip in temperature with the mercury hovering around 20°C. Despite the lack of rain, the skies will maintain their overcast state.
In the coming days, the trend of scattered showers and cloudy skies will continue. Morning temperatures will start off cool at around 11°C, and by the afternoon, we can expect temperatures to rise to near 19°C. Despite the cloudy conditions, the overall temperatures will remain comfortable, making for a pleasant experience.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox