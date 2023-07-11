Today's weather for Birmingham
Today, the morning will start off with light rain and a temperature of around 14°C. As the day progresses, the conditions won't change much, with the day being predominantly rainy and a maximum temperature of 20°C. Unfortunately, scattered showers will continue throughout the afternoon, but temperatures will remain steady at the maximum of 20°C.
Moving into tomorrow, the morning will be similar to today, however, instead of rain, we'll be welcoming cloudy conditions with sunny spells, and temperatures slightly cooler at around 13°C. The afternoon will show some improvements, with less chance of scattered showers and temperatures peaking at a comfortable 20°C. Tomorrow's maximum temperature will slightly exceed today's, hitting an expected 21°C in the afternoon.
Looking at the next few days, it appears that the trend will continue with temperatures fluctuating around a comfortable range of 11°C to 20°C. While we will see many cloudy days with sunny spells, there are also some chances of scattered light showers. However, these slightly rainy conditions will not significantly affect the overall temperature trends.
