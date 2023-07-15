Today's weather in Birmingham
Today, you can expect a fairly cool start to the morning with temperatures hovering around 13°C. The sky will be overcast, and there will be moderate rain. As the day proceeds, temperatures will rise to a comfortable 17°C by the afternoon. The clouds will stick around, punctuated by sunny spells, so be prepared for scattered showers throughout the day.
Moving on to tomorrow, the morning is going to be slightly cooler than today with temperatures near 14°C. Similar to today, the sky will be largely overcast. As we get into the afternoon, it will become a bit warmer, with temperatures reaching about 18°C. There will be scattered showers throughout the day so carrying an umbrella might be a good idea. The minimum and maximum temperatures for tomorrow will be 12°C and 18°C respectively.
In terms of general trends for the next few days, it appears that we are set to experience more of the same. The early mornings will be cool with temperatures around 11°C and the afternoons will see the mercury rise to a maximum of 20°C. Be prepared for periods of scattered showers with cloudy skies and sparing sunny spells. The minimum temperature will linger around 10°C and the maximum will peak up to 20°C.
