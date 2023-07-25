Birmingham' s weather today
Today, the morning starts off with a cool 10°C, with conditions being cloudy with some sunny spells. As the day progresses, there is a possibility of scattered showers. The afternoon is a bit warmer at a maximum of 18°C, with the same cloudy yet sunny conditions persisting.
Tomorrow morning will be similar to today, cool and cloudy with sunny spells. However, the possibility of scattered showers remains. The afternoon will see a noticeable increase in warmth, up to a high of 20°C. Despite the rise in temperature, the cloudy conditions with sunny spells endure throughout the day. The minimum temperature for the day will be 10°C.
For the next few days, expect a general trend of cool mornings, giving way to warmer afternoons. The cloud cover will persist with intermittent sunny spells. Scattered showers remain a possibility throughout these days. The temperature will fluctuate between 10°C in the mornings to highs of 21°C in the afternoons.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox