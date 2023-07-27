Today's weather in Birmingham
Starting off with today, we can expect it to remain overcast throughout the morning with the possibility of scattered showers. A cool morning with the temperature setting off at 15°C. As we proceed towards the afternoon, the chances of scattered showers still hang in the air. The temperature will probably rise up to a comfortable 22°C, creating a generally cool ambience for the day.
Tomorrow morning is set to be similar to today, with cloudy skies and the temperature settling around a slightly less chilly 15°C. Scattered showers are likely to continue. Come afternoon, the cloud coverage carries on with the temperature climbing slightly higher to a pleasant 23°C. All in all, an almost identical day to today with the minimum and maximum temperatures reading 15°C and 23°C respectively.
For the following few days, the general trend suggests similar conditions. We can anticipate scattered showers with cloudy skies persisting. The morning temperatures are expected to range from 14°C to 15°C, while the afternoon promises slightly warmer conditions with temperatures reaching up to 21°C. To sum up, comfortable temperatures and a consistent chance of rain will be the order of the week.
