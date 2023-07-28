Birmingham Daily Weather Forecast
Today's weather starts off with a slightly misty morning, with temperatures around 14°C. As the day progresses, especially in the afternoon, temperatures will rise to a high of 20°C. The conditions overall are expected to be cloudy with sunny spells, though the possibility of scattered showers is there in the afternoon.
Moving forward to tomorrow morning, there will be an overall change as the temperature slightly reduces to about 13°C. Also, it will become cloudy with sunny spells as it was today. Unlike today, tomorrow afternoon holds a higher likelihood of scattered showers. Expect the afternoon to reach a high of roughly 20°C. On the whole, tomorrow will be a cool day with a chance of rain, and temperatures will fluctuate between 13°C and 20°C.
Looking at the next few days, the general trend shows a slight dip in temperature. The day following tomorrow is forecasted to be rather cooler with a minimum temperature of 13°C and maximum temperature of approximately 19°C. This trend of cooler weather conditions compared to today will continue in the next few days. Rain will be prevalent in the coming days with cloudy skies predominating. Be prepared for a cooler and potentially damp end to the week.
