Birmingham Daily Weather Forecast
Today, we can expect scattered showers throughout the day. This morning, the temperature will start around a cool 12°C with likely rain. The afternoon will see temperatures peak at a mild 21°C, still with the possibility of scattered showers. So, remember to take an umbrella if you'll be outdoors.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, conditions will be similar to this morning with temperatures around 13°C and cloudy skies. As the day progresses into the afternoon, the temperatures will reach a high of 17°C. Scattered showers will be possible throughout the day. Tomorrow's conditions will remain fairly cool, so dressing in layers might be a good idea.
For the next few days, we'll see a steady trend with the minimum temperature around 11°C and the maximum reaching up to 17°C. Scattered showers are expected to continue during this period, so be sure to keep your raincoats handy.
