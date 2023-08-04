Birmingham Daily Weather Forecast
This morning, the temperature will start at a cool 13°C, with cloudy skies prevalent throughout the morning. However, sunny spells will appear sporadically as the day progresses. The forecast suggests a possibility of scattered showers but no significant rainfall. By the afternoon, the temperature will rise to a slightly warmer 18°C. Again, cloudy conditions with sunny spells dominate, although there is an increase in the likelihood of scattered showers.
Tomorrow morning is expected to maintain a similar temperature profile, with a rather chilly start at 13°C and cloudy conditions. Compared to today, however, the possibility of scattered showers is predicted to increase, leading to a high probability of a downpour. Moving into the afternoon, temperatures are forecasted to drop slightly to 13°C, signifying a cooler day overall. The cloud cover is expected to persist, with intermittently heavy rain expected throughout the day. The temperatures will range from a minimum of 11°C to a maximum of 13°C.
Looking further ahead at the week's forecast, it seems that the trend of overcast skies and occasional rain will continue. Temperatures are projected to fluctuate slightly, with the coldest day seeing the mercury dip to 9°C, while the warmest day of the week could see a high of 18°C. Overall, the week ahead appears to be relatively cool with intermittent rain, so planning for indoor activities might be a good idea.
