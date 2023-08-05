Birmingham Daily Weather Forecast
Today will start off cool with a temperature around 11°C and expect to see heavy rain. As we move into the afternoon, the rain will likely continue, and the temperature will rise slightly with a maximum of 13°C.
Moving on to tomorrow morning, it will be a bit cooler than today with the temperature around 10°C. Scattered showers are possible, meaning it might be a grey start to the day. However, as we head into the afternoon, the conditions will improve, it will get warmer with a maximum temperature of 18°C, and although there will still be a chance of scattered showers, we should also see some sun.
Looking ahead to the next few days. The morning temperatures will be generally cool around 10°C. We can expect a mixture of sun and clouds, with possible scattered showers at times. However, the afternoon temperatures will warm up to around 19°C. It seems like we are in for a typical mix of summer conditions.
