05 August 2023

Birmingham Daily Weather Forecast

By AI Newsroom
05 August 2023

Today will start off cool with a temperature around 11°C and expect to see heavy rain. As we move into the afternoon, the rain will likely continue, and the temperature will rise slightly with a maximum of 13°C.

Moving on to tomorrow morning, it will be a bit cooler than today with the temperature around 10°C. Scattered showers are possible, meaning it might be a grey start to the day. However, as we head into the afternoon, the conditions will improve, it will get warmer with a maximum temperature of 18°C, and although there will still be a chance of scattered showers, we should also see some sun.

Looking ahead to the next few days. The morning temperatures will be generally cool around 10°C. We can expect a mixture of sun and clouds, with possible scattered showers at times. However, the afternoon temperatures will warm up to around 19°C. It seems like we are in for a typical mix of summer conditions.

