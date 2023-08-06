Birmingham Daily Weather Forecast
Today, the morning starts off cool with a temperature of 11°C and clear skies. This will gradually warm up to 16°C in the afternoon. There will be a significant change as the day progresses with the chances of scattered showers. The temperatures will vary between a low of 9°C and a high of 18°C.
Tomorrow morning is expected to be slightly cooler than today, with temperatures around 10°C and thunderstorms are likely to occur. As the day moves towards the afternoon, we will see some reprieve from the rain, with the skies becoming cloudy and the temperature rising up to 20°C. The temperature throughout the day will fluctuate between a minimum of 10°C and a maximum of 20°C.
Looking further ahead, the morning of the day after tomorrow will continue the trend of cool temperatures with a minimum of 12°C. Cloudy skies with sunny spells are expected. In the afternoon, the temperature will peak at 18°C. Scattered showers are possible throughout the day.
