Birmingham Daily Weather Forecast
Today will start with temperatures around 11°C in the morning, the conditions will be cloudy with sunny spells. As the morning transitions into the afternoon, the temperature is expected to rise to a comfortable 20°C. While the skies will remain cloudy, there is a chance of scattered showers throughout the afternoon.
Tomorrow morning will be similar to today with a slightly higher morning temperature of 12°C and cloudy with sunny spells. Though, as the afternoon approaches, the temperature will rise only up to 18°C. Just like today, the afternoon could see some scattered showers as well.
The coming few days will continue this pattern of morning and afternoon conditions. Temperatures will fluctuate between a low of 13°C to a high of 18°C. The trend indicates a mix of cloudy with sunny spells and a likelihood of scattered showers throughout the day.
