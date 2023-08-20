Birmingham Daily Weather Forecast
Today starts off clear with a cool temperature of 14°C. As daylight breaks, anticipate a shift into sunny spells mixed with clouds and an increase in temperature to around 19°C. During the afternoon, the conditions will remain a mix of sunny spells and clouds. The temperature will peak at 23°C.
Looking at tomorrow, it will be cooler in the morning, with the temperature at around 13°C and a clear sky. As the morning progresses, the sunshine will continue similar to the previous day, and the temperature will increase to a warm 18°C. During the afternoon, anticipate sunny spells with the temperature reaching its maximum of 24°C.
For the next few days, you can expect some changes. The morning will start cooler at around 16°C along with a mix of sunny spells and clouds. Later in the day, temperatures will get up to 22°C and there may be possible scattered showers. On the whole, anticipate fluctuating temperatures between a minimum of 15°C and a maximum of 22°C.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox