Birmingham weather for Monday August 14
This morning will be cloudy with an expected minimum temperature of 14°C. Moderate rain is anticipated, making scattered showers likely. As the day progresses, the temperature will rise to a maximum of 21°C. The sky will remain predominantly cloudy with sunny spells becoming more frequent and the rain tapering off to scattered showers.
Tomorrow morning's conditions will be less cloudy as compared to today, with the temperature dropping to 12°C. This will be followed by the afternoon, where the temperature will rise to a pleasant 21°C. The sky is expected to be cloudy with sunny spells throughout.
Looking ahead into the next few days, the temperature will continue to hover between 12°C and 24°C. Most days will be cloudy with sunny spells. There will be no significant changes in the overall conditions with the maximum temperature reaching 24°C and a minimum of 12°C. This trend is expected to continue for the rest of the week.
