Birmingham weather forecast for Friday, September 8th

This morning in Birmingham, expect a cloudy sky with sunny spells and a comfortable 29°C. By the afternoon, the conditions will remain consistent, with the temperature reaching a peak of 30°C.
Tomorrow morning is set to be sunny with the same 30°C we experienced today. Moving into the afternoon, the sun will continue to shine and the mercury will again top out at 30°C.
As for the weather in the next few days, there's a trend towards scattered showers. Expect a fluctuation in the maximum temperature ranging from 19°C to 29°C.
