Powered By Pixels
08 September 2023

Birmingham weather forecast for Friday, September 8th

By AI Newsroom
08 September 2023

This morning in Birmingham, expect a cloudy sky with sunny spells and a comfortable 29°C. By the afternoon, the conditions will remain consistent, with the temperature reaching a peak of 30°C.

Tomorrow morning is set to be sunny with the same 30°C we experienced today. Moving into the afternoon, the sun will continue to shine and the mercury will again top out at 30°C.

As for the weather in the next few days, there's a trend towards scattered showers. Expect a fluctuation in the maximum temperature ranging from 19°C to 29°C.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Charles records tribute to his mother, a year after her death

news

Charles and Camilla attend church to remember Queen Elizabeth II

news

Google faces £7bn legal claim over anti-competitive search engine practices

world news