Birmingham weather, Friday August 18

The morning starts off cool with an overcast sky and temperatures around 16°C. As we move into mid-morning, we'll witness a light drizzle and temperatures slowly climbing up to 17°C. By the afternoon, conditions will remain mostly the same with scattered showers and a slight increase in temperature reaching a peak of 19°C.

As for tomorrow, you can expect a cooler start to the morning with 16°C and the same cloud cover as experienced today. However, as the morning progresses, there would be a pleasant change as the clouds start to dissipate making way for some sunny spells, bringing temperatures up to 20°C. The afternoon will follow a similar trend, reaching a peak temperature of 22°C under partly sunny skies.

Looking into the next few days, it will be a refreshing change from the rain as we expect sunny skies prevailing for most of the day. The mornings will start off a bit chilly at around 14°C, but a lovely warm-up is in store with temperatures reaching a comfortable 23°C during the afternoons.

In conclusion, today and tomorrow will have scattered showers with cool to mild temperatures, whereas, in the coming days, we expect sunnier weather making it a bit warmer during the day.

