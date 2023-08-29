Birmingham weather update, Tuesday August 29th
Today, we are expecting cloudy conditions with some scattered showers. Temperatures will start off around 12°C in the early morning. As the day progresses into the afternoon, there will be a possibility of more scattered showers, with temperatures reaching their maximum at 19°C.
As for tomorrow morning, conditions are expected to be clearer as compared to today. Temperatures will start off slightly cooler, around 12°C. By afternoon though, conditions will be partly cloudy with sunny spells. The maximum temperature for the day is expected to be around 18°C. When compared to today, tomorrow will tend to be a bit cooler but will have less chance of rain.
Looking into the next few days, we can predict patchy rain at times. The temperatures will fluctuate slightly with minimum temperatures staying above 12°C and maximum temperatures managing to climb to around 20°C. Keep in mind that these conditions can change, as weather is always unpredictable.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox