06 September 2023

Birmingham welcomes a sunny September - Wednesday, September 6th

By AI Newsroom
06 September 2023

In Birmingham today, the morning will be sunny with a high of 29°C and a soft breeze at around 3 mph. Clouds will begin to form by the afternoon, but it will still be largely sunny with a high of 29°C and the wind speed picking up slightly to 3.4 mph.

Tomorrow morning in Birmingham will be similarly sunny like today but slightly cooler at 28°C, with a stronger wind at around 7 mph. The afternoon will bring back more sunshine with a high of 29°C and a mild wind speed of about 5 mph.

Looking at the week ahead, the daily high will hover around 30°C. The sky will be generally clear with some sunny intervals. As the week progresses, anticipate scattered showers with wind speed picking up to about 11 mph.

