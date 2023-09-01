Birmingham's weather, Friday September 1st
In Birmingham, the morning will kick off with a cloudy sky that has a chance of scattered showers. The lows will be around 12°C. As we move into the afternoon, it will become increasingly cloudier with sunny spells and likely showers, with the highest temperature reaching nearly 18°C.
Looking forward to tomorrow morning, we can expect some foggy conditions with lows close to 13°C, making it a bit cooler compared to today. As the day progresses, the afternoon will feature a mixture of clouds and sun with the mercury aiming for a high of 23°C.
Over the next few days, an upward trend in temperatures can be noticed. Mornings will feature lows in the 14-15°C range, while afternoons will boast of highs running up to 24°C. In terms of conditions, the sky will be predominantly cloudy with sunny intervals. However, as the week progresses, the sky will clear up to offer more sunshine.
