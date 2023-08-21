Birmingham's weather, Monday August 21
This morning starts with a sunny streak, with a cool temperature of 13°C. As the day progresses, we experience a very pleasant average of 18°C. The day is marked by sunny spells, with a peak temperature of 23°C for the afternoon. Thankfully, we don't have to worry too much about any unexpected showers today.
As for tomorrow, we're looking at similar weather patterns to this morning with overcast conditions and a slightly warmer morning temperature of 15°C. The afternoon, however, is expected to reach a maximum of 22°C. The day will start with an overcast sky, slowly giving way to sunny spells before potentially developing into scattered showers by the afternoon.
In regard to the next few days, there will be general trends of patchy rain with temperatures fluctuating between a minimum of 13°C and a maximum of 22°C. The conditions are slightly cooler than what we've experienced in the past couple of days, so it may be a good idea to have a light jacket handy.
