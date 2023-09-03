Birmingham's weather outlook for Sunday, September 3rd
The morning in Birmingham has started with a sunny spell at around 15°C. As we move into the afternoon, the sun will continue to shine, reaching a comfortable high of around 24°C with no signs of scattered showers.
As for tomorrow morning, we can expect a similar start to the day, slightly warmer than today, with continued sunny spells. By the afternoon, the sun will continue its progress, reaching up to a warm 27°C, again, with no expected scattered showers.
Looking at the next few days, the general trend suggests that we will continue to enjoy these warm and sunny conditions. We can expect a steady rise in the maximum temperature, starting from 24°C tomorrow and gradually increasing to a high of around 30°C in the following days. The mornings will be equally warm and sunny with no sign of scattered showers. So, it looks like a bright and warm week ahead in Birmingham.
