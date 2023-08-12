12 August 2023

Birmingham's weather, Saturday August 12

By AI Newsroom
12 August 2023

The morning will be mainly overcast with the temperature expected to be around 15°C, gradually increasing to a pleasant 20°C by the afternoon. The possibility of scattered showers, originally expected for today, can't be ruled out. The temperature will drop slightly in the afternoon, as a few drops may fall. Maximum and minimum temperatures for the day are expected to be 20°C and 14°C respectively.

As for tomorrow, it should be a bit cooler in the morning compared to today, with temperatures around 15°C. Cloudy skies with a chance of scattered showers are expected. The afternoon will bring a slightly colder weather, with temperatures hovering around 20°C under cloudy skies. Overall, tomorrow is expected to have a minimum temperature of 14°C and a maximum of 20°C.

Looking ahead to the next few days, the general trend is slightly cooler temperatures with persistent chances of scattered showers. Average temperatures will mostly sit between 14°C and 20°C. Keep your umbrellas close, as we're expecting some rainfall!

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Deadly flames overtook Hawaiian town ‘without warning’, residents say

news

Bosnian man shoots ex-wife and posts killing on Instagram

world news

Asylum seekers removed from Bibby Stockholm after Legionella bacteria found

news