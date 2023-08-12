Birmingham's weather, Saturday August 12
The morning will be mainly overcast with the temperature expected to be around 15°C, gradually increasing to a pleasant 20°C by the afternoon. The possibility of scattered showers, originally expected for today, can't be ruled out. The temperature will drop slightly in the afternoon, as a few drops may fall. Maximum and minimum temperatures for the day are expected to be 20°C and 14°C respectively.
As for tomorrow, it should be a bit cooler in the morning compared to today, with temperatures around 15°C. Cloudy skies with a chance of scattered showers are expected. The afternoon will bring a slightly colder weather, with temperatures hovering around 20°C under cloudy skies. Overall, tomorrow is expected to have a minimum temperature of 14°C and a maximum of 20°C.
Looking ahead to the next few days, the general trend is slightly cooler temperatures with persistent chances of scattered showers. Average temperatures will mostly sit between 14°C and 20°C. Keep your umbrellas close, as we're expecting some rainfall!
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox