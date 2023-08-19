Birmingham's weather, Saturday August 19
The morning kicks off with overcast conditions and a cool temperature of around 16°C. The presence of scattered showers can't be ruled out at this time. By the late morning, we move into a milder temperature of about 21°C, with clouds dominating the sky. This trend continues into the afternoon, with the temperature peaking at a pleasant 23°C. Scattered showers may persist, so carrying an umbrella would be wise.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, a significant shift in conditions is predicted. We anticipate waking up to sunny spells with a cool but comfortable temperature of around 15°C. As the day progresses, the sun maintains its presence, and the temperature is likely to rise to around 22°C by the late morning. The afternoon will see the warmest point in the day as the temperature climbs to a lovely 23°C. The sky is expected to be predominantly sunny, with no sign of rain for the day. So, tomorrow is shaping up quite nicely with a lower temperature of around 14°C and a high of 23°C.
In the next few days, the forecast suggests a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures staying fairly consistent. The mornings should start cool, around 15°C, warming up significantly as the day progresses. Afternoon temperatures will generally reach their peak at 24°C, making it a pleasant few days ahead. The overall temperature range for the coming days is predicted to be between 14°C and 24°C. So, we're looking at quite stable conditions with no major swings in temperature or conditions anticipated.
