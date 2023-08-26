Birmingham's weather, Saturday August 26
This morning's weather looks like it will be a bit cool at around 11°C with the sky dominated by clouds. As the day progresses, some scattered showers are expected, so be prepared. The highest temperature for the day will round out at 17°C.
Turning our attention to tomorrow's weather, the morning will start off cool, similar to today's temperature at 11°C. However, it seems that the clouds filling the sky will be more persistent and we may see some scattered showers throughout the day. The temperature will rise slightly higher than today's, with a maximum of 17°C.
Looking further into the future, over the next few days, we will have a bit of variation. There will be some clouds in the sky but you'll also get to enjoy some sunny spells. In general, the mornings will start off at around 12°C and days will reach up to 19°C. A good tip would be to keep an umbrella handy as scattered showers may be on the horizon.
