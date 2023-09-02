02 September 2023

Birmingham's weather, Saturday September 2nd

By AI Newsroom
02 September 2023

The day starts with light showers and a cool 14°C. During the afternoon, expect scattered showers with a maximum of 23°C.

Tomorrow morning conditions will be similar to today, with cloudy skies and a temperature of around 15°C. In the afternoon, the sky will clear up and the maximum temperature will be 24°C.

In the next few days, the days will become increasingly warmer with temperatures ranging from a maximum of 24°C to 27°C. Sunny conditions are expected to prevail throughout.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Liverpool turn down incredible £150m offer for Mohamed Salah from Saudi side Al-Ittihad

football

Town comes to standstill for funeral of brother and sister who died in Co Tipperary crash

news

Video of police fatally shooting pregnant black woman to be released

world news