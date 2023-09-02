Birmingham's weather, Saturday September 2nd
By AI Newsroom
The day starts with light showers and a cool 14°C. During the afternoon, expect scattered showers with a maximum of 23°C.
Tomorrow morning conditions will be similar to today, with cloudy skies and a temperature of around 15°C. In the afternoon, the sky will clear up and the maximum temperature will be 24°C.
In the next few days, the days will become increasingly warmer with temperatures ranging from a maximum of 24°C to 27°C. Sunny conditions are expected to prevail throughout.
