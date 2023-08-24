24 August 2023

Birmingham's weather, Thursday August 24

By AI Newsroom
24 August 2023

As we move through the morning, expect the conditions to be cloudy with sunny spells and scattered showers. The morning temperature will be cool, sitting around 17°C. The afternoon could be a bit warmer with the temperature rising to about 22°C. Yet, cloudy conditions with sunny spells and scattered showers will persist.

Tomorrow morning will also start off a bit chilly, with a temperature around 12°C expected. The early morning will be cloudy with some sunny spells, but as the day progresses, we could see more clouds rolling in. We are anticipating a maximum temperature of 18°C in the afternoon with periods of moderate rain.

Looking ahead to the next few days, the trend of cooler temperatures and scattered showers will continue. Saturday is expected to be a bit cooler, with temperatures ranging from 10°C in the morning to 17°C in the afternoon. We're expecting a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with the possibility of some scattered showers.

