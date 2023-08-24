Birmingham's weather, Thursday August 24
As we move through the morning, expect the conditions to be cloudy with sunny spells and scattered showers. The morning temperature will be cool, sitting around 17°C. The afternoon could be a bit warmer with the temperature rising to about 22°C. Yet, cloudy conditions with sunny spells and scattered showers will persist.
Tomorrow morning will also start off a bit chilly, with a temperature around 12°C expected. The early morning will be cloudy with some sunny spells, but as the day progresses, we could see more clouds rolling in. We are anticipating a maximum temperature of 18°C in the afternoon with periods of moderate rain.
Looking ahead to the next few days, the trend of cooler temperatures and scattered showers will continue. Saturday is expected to be a bit cooler, with temperatures ranging from 10°C in the morning to 17°C in the afternoon. We're expecting a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with the possibility of some scattered showers.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox