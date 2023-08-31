Birmingham's weather, Thursday August 31st
Birmingham will be waking up to a cool 10°C this morning, with conditions becoming rather wet as the day progresses. Expect scattered showers throughout the day, with the likelihood of a significant downpour. Cloudy spells peppered with sunshine will also make an appearance, giving way to a maximum of 13°C in the afternoon.
It will become somewhat warmer tomorrow morning, offering a welcome change from today's cool morning. It will be a little brighter than today, though there is a chance of rain. The afternoon will continue this upwards temperature trend, reaching a pleasant 18°C. The likelihood of scattered showers remains, so it's not time to put away the umbrellas just yet. The low for tomorrow is expected to be around 12°C.
Looking ahead, it seems likely that we will continue to see a blend of cloudy spells and sunshine over the next few days, with the occasional scattered shower. We can anticipate some variation in the top temperatures, swinging between 12°C and a rosy 23°C. The weather situation is certainly dynamic, and it will be interesting to see how this pattern develops over the week.
