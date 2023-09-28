Powered By Pixels
Birmingham's weather, Thursday, September 28th

By AI Newsroom
This morning in Birmingham, we can expect cloudy conditions with sunny spells and a cool breeze, with morning measurements rounding up to about 17°C. Moving into the afternoon, scattered showers are anticipated with a high reaching around 18°C.

Tomorrow morning, we should brace ourselves for similar conditions as today with the sun gracing us amidst a sky of clouds. The afternoon will continue on the sunny trend, maintaining a comfortable 18°C.

Looking ahead to the next few days, Birmingham can expect a blend of conditions. Scatterings of showers are likely to break up the monotonous cloudy skies. Our high temperatures will fluctuate within a range of 18°C - 21°C, offering a cooling relief from the lack of sun.

